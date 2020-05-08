Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor‘s demise shocked the entire film industry. His co-star from Henna and old friend Zeba Bakhtiar, too, hasn’t been able to come to terms with the news yet. In her latest interview with Bombay Times, the Pakistani actor revealed how she got to know about the sad news and how all the memories from the past came rolling down when she was informed that her first Hindi film hero was no more. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, May 8: Rishi Kapoor's Last Film Sharmaji Namkeen to Have a Theatre Release For Fans And Family

Zeba had debuted in Bollywood opposite Rishi in Henna that released in the year 1991. While Zeba played the role of a Pakistani girl who falls in love with Rishi’s character, the late actor played an Indian man from Srinagar who meets with an accident, strays into Pakistan’s side of Kashmir, and loses his memory. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Irreplaceable Picture of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, RD Burman

Zeba said she could not stop herself from recalling everything, right from how she was asked to audition for the film to how the Kapoors ended up becoming her extended family in India. She said, “It was an unfortunate day when I woke up to this news. I got a call from a journalist, who informed me about Rishi’s death. It was heartbreaking. All the good old memories came flooding back. I’m yet to believe that my dear friend is gone. He will always remain a mentor to me.” Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Wife Neetu Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Note on His Demise, Says 'He Would Like to be Remembered With Smile And Not Tears'

Zeba also revealed that she would always get a call from Rishi who used to ask her to watch Ranbir’s film. She said even though she had last met him in 2010, they were in touch over calls and texts. Reminiscing Henna, the actor said that’s one film which is closest to her heart and it felt like a dream come true. Zeba revealed that both Raj Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor wanted a Pakistani girl for the titular role to bring authenticity in the story and that’s how she got a call in the year 1989 from Randhir who asked her to land up in India for a screen-test. She said she didn’t know about Bollywood back then but had seen Rishi’s films and loved them. “I didn’t know much about Bollywood then, but I had seen Rishi’s films and loved Bobby. I was literally in awe of him! At the screen-test, Randhir introduced me to him and our bond grew stronger with time,” she said.

Zeba went on to say that the entire shooting experience for Henna was like a big family holiday where Rishi and his family always treated her with affection.

Rishi died on April 30 at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai after a two-year battle with leukemia.