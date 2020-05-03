Late actor Rishi Kapoor‘s family organised a prayer-meet on Sunday, three days after the actor’s demise. A photo from the prayer-meet is currently going viral that shows both Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor sitting either side with the veteran actor’s photo kept on a table in between. While Ranbir is seen wearing a white kurta and a red turban, Neetu is seen in a white suit. As they stare straight into the camera, their eyes appear filled with grief and emptiness of losing a dear one. The picture is being shared widely by Ranbir’s fan-clubs on social media. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor's Wedding Reception Invite Goes Viral After Actor's Demise

The popular actor passed away on Thursday, April 30 at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital after suffering a cancer relapse in February this year. The actor had been battling leukemia for over a year and had recovered in September last year. However, his best friend Rakesh Roshan revealed that he went to Delhi to attend a wedding in February this year and that’s where he got a relapse. His health deteriorated and he left for the journey to his heavenly abode on Thursday.

Rishi’s last rites were performed by Ranbir who was present there with her mother, Neetu Kapoor, aunts Rima Jain and Natasha Nanda. Abhishek Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji, Armaan Jain-Anissa Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Rajeev Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also at his side.

In the official statement released from the family, it was mentioned that Rishi kept entertaining the hospital staff and the doctors until his last breath. May his soul rest in peace!