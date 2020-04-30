As Rishi Kapoor leaves his family and the entire nation in tears, his wife Neetu Kapoor shared the official statement by the Kapoor family with an endearing picture of ‘Chintu’ of Bollywood. The post was accompanied by folding hands emoticon. The long post reads, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.” Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Last Rites Will be Performed Today at Chandanwadi Crematorium by Son Ranbir Kapoor

“He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way”, it further stated. Also Read - 'Two Legends in One Frame': D-Day Scene Featuring Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan Goes Viral As Fans Mourn Their Deaths

Take a look at the post here:



Rishi Kapoor’s last rites will be performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium with only close family members and immediate relatives in attendance who will be paying him the last respects. The Bobby actor was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for 2 weeks and was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his health worsened and he suffered from breathing issues.

As per the source, the actor was in a serious condition and wife Neetu was by his side while his son Ranbir Kapoor made regular visits to the hospital.

In 2018, Rishi was diagnosed with cancer and got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019.