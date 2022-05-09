Ranbir Kapoor Takes Selfies With Fans: Actor Ranbir Kapoor never disappoints his fans when it comes to acing the selfie game or signing autographs. The actor, who recently was in Dubai to play the Celebrity Football Cup for producer Bunty Walia’s team surprised the crowd. Ranbir reached out to his fans cheering for him in the stadium and even shook hands. Check out this viral video from the tournament:Also Read - Alia Bhatt in a Hurry at Airport, Tells Paps 'Chalo Chalo Abhi Please', Kunal Khemmu Flaunts His Tattoo | Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XoXo Gossip Girl (@lifeisamessyaffair)

Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's Baarat Went From Fifth Floor to Seventh Floor, And Other Fun Wedding Details Revealed by Neetu Kapoor

Fans go Crazy as Ranbir Takes Selfie With Them!

In one of the viral clips shared by a fan, a person from the crowd shouted “Ranbir I Love You,” while the actor was heading to the football ground. The Brahmastra actor turned towards the stadium and winked as he smiled at his fandom. In another viral clip Ranbir is seen shaking hands and taking selfies with his fans. The crowd could be heard screaming with joy saying, “Oh My God,” charmed by Rockstar Ranbir’s humility. Check out this heart-touching video of Ranbir greeting his fanfare: Also Read - Mother’s Day 2022: Alia Bhatt Shares Cutest Photo of Soni Razdan And Mother-in-Law Neetu Kapoor From Wedding Reception

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XoXo Gossip Girl (@lifeisamessyaffair)

Ranbir Aces His Soccer Skills!

The actor is Vice-Captain of the ASFC (All Stars Football Club) team owned by Bunty Walia. While Abhishek Bachchan is the Vice-Captain. Apart from Ranbir and Jr Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar are also a part of the team. Other teammates including Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhimanyu Dassani, Karan Wahi, Shashank Khaitan, Dino Morea, Shoojit Sircar, Shabir Ahluwalia and Samir Kochhar were also snapped by the shutterbugs.

Ranbir is paired with wife Alia in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, while he also has YRF’s Shamshera co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The actor recently shot a schedule of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal at Manali along with Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna.

For more updates on Ranbir Kapoor check out this space at India.com.