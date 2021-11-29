Karan Johar is making his return to the directorial seat with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer ‘ Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. In the latest development, Karan has now announced the theatrical release date of the film with an enduring BTS video from the making of the film. The film gives the glimpse of massive and aesthetic sets and introduced the audience with Ranveer Singh’s Rocky character, and Alia Bhatt’s Rani character.Also Read - Virgil Abloh's Death: Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar And Others Express Grief as Popular Designer Dies of Cancer

In the video, we also see Jaya Bachchan and it will remind you of her Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum avatar (with the aarti thali in hand). The promo also shows us Dharmendra and it is just refreshing to watch him again on the big screen. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra camaraderie is also something that should not be missed. From the shooting scenes to larger-than-life dance sequences, this is all-and-all a Karan Johar film. And at the end, it gives us the title track of the film, and we bet it's going to be the song of the year. The film is set to release in theaters on February 10, 2023.

The film features Ranveer as Rocky and Alia as Rani. Apart from the star cast, the film will also feature Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, who will play the role of Alia’s grandparents and Jaya Bachchan, who will essay the role of Ranveer’s grandmother. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar Shoot at Qutub Minar For Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, See Pics

Several sources were also quoted as sayingearlier, "The film is a trademark Karan Johar romantic drama. All three veteran actors play a pivotal role in the film. Apparently, the film is going to be a mature love story and it will showcase a love triangle between the three veteran actors. Dharmendra, who is otherwise known as the he-man of Bollywood, will be seen playing a romantic character. He will be seen in an avatar which he hasn't been seen in before. "The announcement coincides with Singh's birthday. Apparently, the title of the film is centred around the name of the lead characters played by Singh and Bhatt. The film will is expected to go on floors by September."

