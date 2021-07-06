Mumbai: Karan Johar on Tuesday announced his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Sharing the first look of the film, Karan wrote, “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK. (sic)” The film is expected to hit the screens 2022. Also Read - Drunk Rats? Around 12 Sealed Bottles of Wine Emptied by Rats in a Liquor Outlet

The film features Ranveer as Rocky and Alia as Rani. Apart from the star cast, the film will reportedly also feature Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, who will play the role of Alia's grandparents and Jaya Bachchan, who will essay the role of Ranveer's grandmother.

Dharmendra confirmed the news with News 18 and said, "Yes, I am doing the film. I am really excited to work with Karan."

Several sources were also quoted as saying, “The film is a trademark Karan Johar romantic drama. All three veteran actors play a pivotal role in the film. Apparently, the film is going to be a mature love story and it will showcase a love triangle between the three veteran actors. Dharmendra, who is otherwise known as the he-man of Bollywood, will be seen playing a romantic character. He will be seen in an avatar which he hasn’t been seen in before. “The announcement coincides with Singh’s birthday. Apparently, the title of the film is centred around the name of the lead characters played by Singh and Bhatt. The film will is expected to go on floors by September.”

On Monday, Karan Johar teased fans with the upcoming announcement on the project. He tweeted, “his is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home – all at once. It’s time to go back to my favourite place, it’s time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family.”