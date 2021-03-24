Actor Rohit Saraf, who is best known for his role in The Sky is Pink and Mismatched, has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home isolation for the last four days with ‘all the possible symptoms’. Announcing the same, the actor released the official statement that reads, “ Tested Positive. Wear the mask at all times. Maintain social distancing. Wash hands often. Sanitise Regularly. Stay at home – unless shooting. Despite the precautions, I have tested COVID Positive. The virus is right here, let us not forget! Lets NOT slack even for a moment, please. I’ve been in isolation for the past four days with all the possible symptoms and that’s why, I request all of you to please not take this lightly. Take care & Stay Safe.” Also Read - Soni Razdan Gets Brutally Trolled For Asking Why 16 To 40 Age Group People Not Getting COVID-19 Vaccination First

He captioned the post, "Please stay put unless urgent. I urge y'all to be careful for your own sake and for that of others. P.s. i am coping well, all things considered. My team and all the people who were in contact with me in the past 7 days have been informed and they've all isolated and tested themselves too. (sic)"

Apart from Rohit, many celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Tara Sutaria, among others tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen on Netflix’s comedy-drama, Mismatched. He also featured in Priyanka Chopra starrer film The Sky is Pink.