Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has finally spoken about the 'good Muslim, bad Muslim' narrative that his film Sooryavanshi talks about in a few scenes. The director, who is celebrating the massive success of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer, spoke to a portal and mentioned how he doesn't agree with the objection that a certain section of the audience has made regarding his latest offering.

The film has many scenes where Akshay's character – an ATS officer is seen schooling people about the differences between a terrorist and a Muslim man who has served the country all his life. Many people have also talked about the scenes where a terrorist is seen offering prayers right before the attack. Addressing the same, Rohit Shetty said that he doesn't find anything objectionable in his film. He also mentioned that he has shown many Hindu characters as antagonists in his previous movie but nobody objected to that before.

Speaking to The Quint, Shetty said, "If I ask you one question – Jaykant Shikre (Prakash Raj's character in Singham) was a Hindu, then came in this universe a Hindu Godman who was the villain (Amol Gupte in Singham 2). In Simmba, Durva Yashwant Ranade (Sonu Sood's character) was a Maharashtrian. In these three films, negative forces were Hindu. Why wasn't that a problem?"

In Shetty’s Sooryavanshi that also has special appearances by Ajay and Ranveer in their respective cop roles, Akshay is on a mission to stop the terrorists from causing another attack like the 1993 Mumbai Bomb blast. While the cops are all Hindus in the movie, terrorists are shown as Muslims, most of whom have illegally travelled from Pakistan and are staying in India.

Elaborating on why he thinks the objection is unfair, Shetty said, “There is a thought with which a film is made. We never thought that way. Why is it being discussed? If we have a sleeper cell then what caste will a sleeper cell be? Why is a bad and good person being linked to caste, when we as makers never thought about it? If it was wrong, everyone would have talked about it…few people are talking, it is their point of view which they need to change, not us.”

Sooryavanshi revived the Indian Box Office after hitting the screens as the big Diwali release this year. The film is also releasing on Netflix next month.