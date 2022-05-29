Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is known for making blockbusters in the Hindi film industry. He is the ultimate blockbuster machine of Bollywood. He knows the recipe for success and knows how to marry action, entertainment and drama perfectly. From Singham, Chennai Express to Golmaal and Simmba, filmmaker Rohit Shetty knows the hit formula. The filmmaker at an event talked about the rising popularity of south Indian films across India and why people should not see it as the end of Bollywood.Also Read - IPL 2022: Actor Ranveer Singh and Musician AR Rahman To Perform In Closing Ceremoy In Ahmedabad

At a promotional event, held in Mumbai, the filmmaker talked about the impact of South Indian films on Bollywood. A DNA report quoted the filmmaker saying, "The Bollywood khatam (Bollywood is over) trend will never happen. In the 80s, when VCRs came to the forefront, people said that theatre will go out of business, and Bollywood is finished. Then recently with the boom of OTT, many people said that Bollywood is finished. So… Bollywood kabhi khatam nahi hoga (Bollywood will never end)."

Rohit further talked about the superstar heroines of the '80s and '90s including Jaya Prada and Sridevi, who also made it big in South Indian movies before making a debut in Bollywood.

Elaborating on the impact South films have had on Hindi films in the last few decades, Rohit said, “Jab aap history check karenge… 50s aur 60s mein Pyar Kiye Jaa aayi thi, which was a remake. It starred Shashi Kapoor ji. In the 80s, when Amitabh Bachchan ji and Vinod Khanna ji were at the peak, tab ek naya ladka aaya tha, Kamal Haasan With Ek Duje Ke Liye, which was a hit. The superstars of the 80s and 90s were Jaya Prada and Sridevi who was from the south too.”

Rohit has Cirkus with actor Ranveer Singh. “Currently, I am busy working on Cirkus, post which I will work on Singham, jisme Ranveer Singh aayega and the Simmba sequel. Cirkus will also have a glimpse of Golmaal.”