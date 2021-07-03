Mumbai: Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal’s sudden death has left everyone in shock and grief. Raj passed away on June 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Several Bollywood and television actors visited Mandira Bedi’s home to pay respect – Ronit Roy was one of them. Also Read - Mandira Bedi Was Taking Raj Kaushal to Hospital, he Died in Car: Sulaiman Merchant Reveals All

However, days after Raj's death, actor Ronit Roy has now revealed how Raj had planned to make a web series with the actor. Ronit told a leading daily that Raj had called him up in May 2021 regarding the series he had planned and that he wanted to offer him a key role in it. "He told me that he wanted me to play a very important role in the series and he would need me for a brief period though in the first part. Maybe he had a plan of inducting me in the second part largely. Then, Raj also told me that he wanted me to play the mastermind in the show whose face is unmasked at the end of the first part," Ronit said.

Ronit Roy also went on to mention that due to cyclone Tauktae the makers could not plan to start the shoot of the show. "My shoot did not materialise. The makers, I think, were going back and forth on the modalities with Raj. And those days, we were also hit by the Tauktae cyclone toh woh reh gaya," the actor added.

Following the news of Raj Kaushal’s death, several celebrities including Ronit Roy, Samir Soni and Aashish Chaudhary reached his residence for the funeral. Photos and videos of the same went viral on social media. Raj Kaushal’s funeral took place on the afternoon of June 30 at Shivaji Ground in Mumbai.