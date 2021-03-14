Roohi Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi had hit the cinemas on March 11, 2021. It was the first Bollywood film to release in theatres after the coronavirus induced lockdown leading to the shutdown of cinema halls. After a decent box office collection on its opening day, the Hardik-Mehta directorial finally gathers momentum as the weekend sets in. Substantial growth in the box office numbers was seen on Saturday, the film is now expected to do well. In the extended opening weekend, the film minted a total of Rs 8.73 crores at the box office. Also Read - Roohi Box Office Collection Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor - Rajkummar Rao’s Horror Comedy Sees Normal Drop; Mints Rs 4.75 Crore

The numbers are as follows:

Thursday (Maha Shivratri): Rs 3.06 crores

Friday: Rs 2.25 crores

Saturday: Rs 3.42 crores

Total: Rs 8.73 crores

Announcing the same, film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Roohi gathers momentum as the weekend sets in… Multiplexes are key contributors… Substantial growth on Sat gives hope… Double-digit *extended* opening weekend is confirmed… Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr. Total: ₹ 8.73 cr. #India biz. (sic)”

The film revolves around two men, who are on a mission to save the brides from a sinister witch named Afza. The evil spirit of Afza resides inside a girl named Roohi, who abducts the newly-wed brides on their honeymoon. The film takes you on a spooky and hilarious ride. Roohi has a stellar cast of Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Alexx O’Neil, Pankaj Tripathy, and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.