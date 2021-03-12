Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi hit the cinemas on Thursday. The horror-comedy looked entertaining with its trailer and other promos, and it finally brought back the audience to the theatres in fair numbers. The first day business of the film is Rs 3.06 crore which is nothing huge but decent considering that some trust still needs to be built among the viewers before they start flocking to the theatres in bigger numbers. Also Read - Roohi Box Office Prediction: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Starrer Expects To Mint Rs 1.5 Crore on Its Opening Day

The official Box Office numbers of the film were released by Maddock Films on Twitter. The Hardik Mehta-directorial was expected to gain over Rs 3.10 crore at the ticket window on its opening window. With a fabulous starcast and an appropriate buzz around its release, Roohi was expected to comfortably gain more on its first day at the Box Office. However, the lockdown in the parts of Maharashtra discouraged the audience to watch the film in theatres. What is though important for the film is to gauge good word-of-mouth which is what contributed majorly to the success of Stree.

Roohi is the story of Afza, a ghost who’s inside Roohi, and how two men try to let the spirit be free. While the makers wanted to gain with the Maha Shivratri holiday, it’s only going to benefit with the word-of-mouth now from Friday. An opening weekend of around Rs 15 crore is on the charts if the film receives good word-of-mouth.

