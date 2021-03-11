Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi, a horror-comedy film, is the first major theatrical release after exactly one year amid ongoing pandemic COVID-19. The last big-ticket film to release in theatres was Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium on March 12, 2020. The distributors and critics expect the audience to return back to the cinema halls fetching them some good box office collection. Also Read - Roohi Twitter Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Starrer Fails To Make an Impression With Audience And Critics

As per the trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the film is expected to earn 1.5 crores to 2.5 crores on its opening day. During the four-day weekend, the film is expected to mint 10 crores to 12 crores in total. However, with mixed reviews and many critics calling it a ‘disaster’, the film needs luck from being a ‘flop’ at the ticket window. Also Read - Roohi Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

As per Girish Johar, film trade analyst, he told Indian Express, “Roohi belongs to a genre that has been successful in the past. There have been many horror-comedies that have done well at the ticket counters, Stree being the most prominent one. The trailer has generated good curiosity. Also, it has a good cast with Janhvi attracting a young fanbase. The buzz is decent around the film.”

“Makers are pretty confident about the release of their film. Word of mouth can help and, also it’s a holiday because of Mahashivaratri, so it will give some benefit. Hence, I am expecting a decent start at the box office. Also, it will contribute to the audience coming back to the theatres. Now, what remains to be seen is if the audience would want to come to the theatres because the core region of Maharashtra from where most of the box office revenues are generated is once again witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. Also, there is a 50 percent cap on the capacity of theatres in most of the states”, he added.

The film revolves around two men, who are on a mission to save the brides from a sinister witch named Afza. The evil spirit of Afza resides inside a girl named Roohi, who abducts the newly-wed brides on their honeymoon. The film takes you on a spooky and hilarious ride. Roohi has a stellar cast of Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Alexx O’Neil, Pankaj Tripathy, and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.