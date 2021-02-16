‘Iss Baar Mard Ko Jyada Dard Hoga’ is the tagline of Janhvi Kapoor- Rajkummar Rao’s new film Roohi. From the makers of Stree comes another horror comedy Roohi. The trailer of Roohi also featuring Varun Sharma, steals the show with LOL dialogues. While watching the trailer, you will definitely feel like it’s the second part of Stree. However, the makers have said it that it will double the fun to watch Roohi. Directed by Hardik Mehta, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Roohi is all set to release in cinemas on 11th March 2021. Also Read - The White Tiger Producer Mukul Deora to be Questioned by ED Over Suspicious Transaction

Roohi is set in a fictional town of North India. The story of Roohi revolves around two small-town boys Bhaura (Rajkummar) and Kattanni (Varun) who are stuck in a forest with Roohi. But there’s an insidious spirit (Janhvi) following them with feet turned backwards. What will happen next? Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas May Just Win BAFTA 2021 For The White Tiger, Parineeti Chopra Keeps Her Fingers Crossed

Watch the trailer to know more. It’s fun and spooky:

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao promise to give an extra dose of horror and comedy in Roohi. Varun Sharma’s comic timing is the best thing in the trailer. The video has gone viral in an hour. Roohi trailer has garnered over 7,55,116 views in an hour. Rajkummar took to his Twitter account to share the trailer. He wrote: “Watch the #RoohiTrailer at your own risk kyunki iss baar mard ko jyada dard hoga!”

Netizens call Roohi as Stree 2 as it looks the same, we hope it has a different peg! Waiting for it to release.