Mumbai: On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Bollywood's first release of the year, Roohi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao has hit the theatres. Since it is a holiday, a large section of the audience went to the theatres for the first time in one year to experience the theatrical release of Roohi. The film revolves around two men, who are on a mission to save the brides from a sinister witch named Afza. The evil spirit of Afza resides inside a girl named Roohi, who abducts the newly-wed brides on their honeymoon. The film takes you on a spooky and hilarious ride.

The film has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. While, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#OneWordReview…#Roohi: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: Medium starMedium star Nowhere close to #Stree… Weak screenwriting… Works in bits and spurts, not in entirety… Second half + climax lacks impact… #JanhviKapoor very good, #RajkummarRao, #VarunSharma excel. #RoohiReview. (sic)" Another trade analyst Sumit Kadel also gave a similar review. He wrote, "#RoohiReview-Medium star HORRIBLE #Roohi is not even equivalent to the nail of #Stree .Terrible Script, horrendous acting by #JhanviKapoor ,poor direction by hardik mehta,abysmal comedy & horror scenes makes its a intolerable watch.Sure shot BOX OFFICE DISASTER ! Audience ko dard hoga."

Another viewer rather liked the film and tweeted, "#Roohi is increasing by the show..across the board..audiences really enjoying the film after a long hiatus..a big screen entertainer..The Horror comedy genre is a rarity for our audiences.."

#RoohiReview-⭐️ HORRIBLE #Roohi is not even equivalent to the nail of #Stree .Terrible Script, horrendous acting by #JhanviKapoor ,poor direction by hardik mehta,abysmal comedy & horror scenes makes its a intolerable watch.Sure shot BOX OFFICE DISASTER ! Audience ko dard hoga. pic.twitter.com/pEVv6hum6K — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 11, 2021

#Roohi review

Star :-

Perfect Movie for re-start of Theatre business, on point performance by #JhanviKapoor and RKR Varun.

Amazing laughter and nail biting horror.

Go watch it Mard Ko Dard Hoga. pic.twitter.com/euA8l4SBF5 — Aman Rao (@_amanrao) March 11, 2021

What a 3rd Class Film #Roohi is!!!

I am having severe Headache & feeling very low right now . I Can’t understand that how a Film Makers can make such type of crap film ,believe me ..even their family members are not going to watch such films. 0. D-I-S-A-S-T-E-R. — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) March 11, 2021

I Watched #Roohi Movie…

What a movie yrr… I just love it…. This movie was full of Comedy and Horror…..

I want to watch again… In next Sunday…. @janhvikapoorr @RajkummarRao @JanhviKapoor_FC @Janhviworlds — Only❤Kartik Aaryan❤ (@kartikaashu) March 11, 2021

FUTURE OF BOLLYWOOD IS ONLY OTT AND NOT CINEMAS!!!!

Yet again!!!

After several flops at the box office by bollywood, #Roohi turns out to be Disastrous!

We people risks our lives and go to watch these films in cinemas in this situation and what we get is just flops and flops! — REVIEW._.ATTACK (@REVIEWATTACKK) March 11, 2021

#Roohi Movie Review in the most simple way… Expectations.. Reality..

. pic.twitter.com/57uvuY4aKr — King Prince (@KingS21697049) March 11, 2021

The film is helmed by Hardik Mehta and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films. The film also features Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.