Sharing the update, the tweet read, “Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018. (sic)” Also Read - Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Starrer Acharya Nears Completion, Father-Son Picture From The Sets Go Viral

And thats a wrap! 🤟🏻

Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018. pic.twitter.com/lfXErpTbSS — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 26, 2021



The high-octane action-drama film will star Bheem (NTR) and Ramaraju (Ram Charan). On January 19, the makers of RRR also revealed that they had started filming massive climax portions. As per the reports, the cast and crew have erected a huge set at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Also Read - RRR Song 'Dosti' Released: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Bring Together 'Two Opposing Forces' This Friendship Day

If reports are to be believed, Bheem and Ramaraju will come together to fight the main villain of the film. The twist in the climax is that one among Ramaraju and Bheem would lose their eyesight while the other would lose their walking capacity due to severe leg injury. If rumours are to be true, then the one that loses the eye-sight will carry the other one on its shoulders who could not walk. With the help of one another, both Bheem and Ramaraju will beat the villain successfully. The fight will be fierce and thrilling to watch. The climax scene has an emotional touch to it.

The film features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and several others in important roles. The period drama narrates a fictional tale of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. The film is being made on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore. It is all set to hit screens on October 13.