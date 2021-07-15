Hyderabad: RRR is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies of the year. While fans eagerly wait for its release, the makers of the movie have now unveiled the making of India’s biggest action drama.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt to Marry in 2022 And Divorce After 15 Years, Predicts KRK

The video has been titled as ‘Roar of RRR’ and presents the behind-the-scenes visuals and hard work the entire team had put in for the movie. The video shows massive sets, 24*7 hard work and teamwork that is trying to take every possible step to make the movie a blockbuster hit. It also presents how the action scenes have been shot. Sharing the video, director SS Rajamouli wrote, “A glimpse into the making of @RRRMovie…Hope you all love it.:)” Also Read - Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake: Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan Being Considered For Role of Maara?

Soon after even the lead actors of the movie – Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt took to their respective social media account sharing the video and their experiences while working for the movie. While Ram Charan wrote, “An experience that is the result of the hard work of many! Excited to share a glimpse of @RRRMovie, a labour of love of hundreds of cast and crew members,” Jr NTR shared, “We hustle, we have fun! It has been such an exciting experience to work with this team for @RRRMovie. A journey I will forever cherish. Happy to share a glimpse into the making of #RRRMovie.”

RRR is in its final leg of shooting and is set to release in multiple languages on October 13 this year. While the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5, it will also be streamed on Netflix too in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish. The movie is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively.