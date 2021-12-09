RRR Trailer Launch: The much-awaited trailer of SS Rajamouli directorial RRR was released today. The trailer launch was attended by Alia Bhatt, who essays the role of Sita in the film, along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and other cast and the filmmaker. During the trailer launch, Alia was left speechless and started blushing when a media person asked her if letter ‘R’ was lucky for her.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Serves a Jaw Dropping Look in a Red Saree With Sequin Blouse for RRR's Trailer Launch

Alia just could not stop blushing while other members silently smiled at the question asked to her. Alia took a few minutes before responding to a question related to her beau Ranbir Kapoor. She then said, “I am stumped.. mere pass jawab nahi hai.. I am trying to be intelligent.. I am trying to be intelligent.. I don’t have a good answer.” She further added, “Ahhh.. ji.. ‘R’ is a lovely alphabet but so is ‘A’.” Also Read - RRR Trailer Twitter Review: Fans Laud Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Fierce Persona, Call It 'Dumdaar'

Watch Here:

As per the latest reports, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding has been postponed by a year and will be now tying the knot in December 2022 or early 2023.A source close to the couple told BollywoodLife, “choc-a-bloc shoot schedules”. According to the report, they are planning for a destination wedding, outside India. Hence, the preparations and planning will take its course time. The much-in-love couple are also planning to carve some time out from their hectic schedule to go for a vacation before and after the wedding. Also Read - RRR Trailer: Ram Charan-Jr NTR Impress As Revolutionaries, Intense Action Sequences Take The Cake | Watch

In RRR, Ram Charan is going to be seen playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju along side Jr NTR, who is playing the role of Bheem. The movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and bankrolled by Dannaya of DVV Entertainments.

The film features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and several others in important roles. The period drama narrates a fictional tale of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film is being made on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore. It is all set to hit screens on January 7, 2022.