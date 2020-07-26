Director Rumi Jaffery opened up about his last conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput when he was interrogated by Mumbai Police in connection with the suicide case. In the statement accessed by Republic TV, Rumi said that he knew about Sushant’s depression after Rhea Chakraborty told him that the actor was in a deep depression. He said that he went to talk to him but he did not open up and spoke about it. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Lawyer Asks For CBI Probe Citing 50 SIM Cards And Other Missing Links

Rumi, who was interrogated for almost five hours by Mumbai Police, said, “I went to talk to him, but Sushant did not open up and speak about it. On June 12, my last conversation with Sushant Singh was via WhatsApp, where I wanted to know his condition but with his repression, I got to know that he is in depression or disturbed over something.. later I didn’t talk to him much not even I took the matter forward.”

He also spoke about his film with Sushant and said, “Sushant always used to work hard and deeply on anything, so instead of calling or reading the script, Sushant asked me to give the narration, after which we met a couple of times. He was very happy and excited. But the pre-production of the film was in the process. It was a romantic film, which was scheduled to start with the shooting in the month of May in London, but because of lockdown, we have to postpone.”

Mumbai Police has so far interrogated over 30 people in connection with the case including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Rhea Chakraborty and Yash Raj Films employees Shanoo Sharma and Aashish Singh. The Police has ruled out any foul play and stated the cause of the death due to ‘asphyxia due to hanging’. Actor committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.