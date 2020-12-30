Bollywood couples are jetting-off to holiday vacations to ring in their New Year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone have flown to Jaipur to celebrate New Year, rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani and Ishaan Khattar– Ananya Panday were spotted at the Mumbai airport. As per the latest reports, they jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate New Year together. Both the couples have kept their relationship under wraps and have not publically accepted it. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Host New Year Dinner For Aadar, Armaan Jain, Tara Sutaria Joins Celebration

In the pictures shared by paparazzi, Ananya can be sporting a comfy look in a white top teamed up with tie-dye pants. She completed her look with white sneakers and pants. Ishaan, on the other hand, opted for checkered track pants, white t-shirt teamed up with a brown jacket. He completed his look with a pair of cool sunglasses.



Kiara Advani was spotted in a white top teamed up with a pair of pants and a matching hat. She completed her look with a pair of sneakers. Sidharth, on the other hand, was seen clad in a black t-shirt, orange track pants, and a silver jacket. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses, a white sneaker, and a face mask.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also spotted at the airport. They are currently in Ranthambore along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple, who are set to tie the knot soon, are on a family vacation with Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt. The rumours were rife that they are getting engaged in Jaipur, however, Randhir Kapoor denied such reports and said, “It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia, and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect.”

