Actor Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 47th birthday today. After receiving many celebrities' and fans' wishes on social media, he also received a special wish from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan who took to Instagram to post a lovely video of Hrithik posing with their kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan Roshan.

Sussanne posted a clip on Instagram on Sunday morning with a beautiful caption that read, "Happy happiest birthday Rye..🎈🎈😄wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 🎈🤗⭐️ #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds" (sic)

Ekta Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Tara Sharma, Pragya Kapoor, and Deanne Panday among many other friends from the industry also wished Hrithik the best in the comments on Susssanne’s post.

Hrithik and Sussanne continue to co-parent their sons six years after parting ways. They got married in the year 2000 and decided to end their marriage in 2014. Earlier, in an interview, Sussanne had mentioned that Hrithik is the best father in the world and she wants to raise her kids with him. The two also lived together during the lockdown period.