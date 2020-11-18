Saand Ki Aankh producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani donated her breast milk during the coronavirus lockdown. She gave birth to a baby boy this year and donated around 42 liters of breast milk since May after having too much breast milk stored away but lying unused. She opened up about the same with portal Better India and said, “After nursing my child, I realised that I still had a lot of milk leftover. I had read on the internet that breast milk does have a shelf life of three to four months if properly stored in a refrigerator.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Slams IPS Officer Roopa Moudgil For Her Statement, Says 'Living Off on Tax Money'

After a month-and-a-half, she found her freezer starting to fill up. "The internet suggested making face packs out of it. Some of my friends said they bathe their babies with it or even use it to scrub their feet. Since I thought this was a cruel waste of milk, and I did not want to give it to salons (laughs), I began researching breast milk donation", the 41-year-old said.

Due to the lockdown, Surya Hospital, Khar Mumbai did not receive the usuall breast milk in its milk bank. Nidhi shared, "contacted my gynaecologist at Women's Hospital, Bandra, who suggested I donate the milk to Surya Hospital. Up until that point, I had about 20 packets of 150 ml each in my fridge, but the thought of getting out to donate during the lockdown was concerning, for I now had a baby at home. But the hospital was very forthcoming and ensured a zero-contact pick-up from my doorstep."

She added, “We generally encourage mothers, who have not delivered their babies with us, to drop off their milk donations at the hospital. But even though we were also concerned for our staff when the pandemic hit we offered to pick up these donations, ensuring zero-contact.”