Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Relationship Update: Actor Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad relationship was recently made official by the actor-singer on her Instagram handle. While Saba posted a picture from her upcoming international project Minimum, Hrithik posted a cute comment. The Rocket Boys actor had a mushy reply to the Greet God, almost giving an official confirmation to their not-so-exclusive relationship. Check out this post shared by Saba on her Instagram handle:

Saba Shares Update on International Project!

The actor captioned her post as, “My next with these gems – in @variety today!!

“Saba Azad, Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana Molla to Star in ‘MINIMUM’, Immigrant Indian Drama Feature Set In Belgium, jointly produced by Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films. Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film is slated to go on floors in June 2022. The international drama will be helmed by writer-actor Rumana Molla in her directorial debut” She further wrote, “sabaazad @namitdas @geetanjalikulkarniofficial @rumanamolla @shiladityabora @radhika_lavu @PlatoonOneFilms @Ellanar_Films #Minimum #MinimumTheFilm #SabaAzad #NamitDas #GeetanjaliKulkarni #RumanaMolla #PlatoonOneFilms #EllanarFilms #Drama #International #FilmsToLookFor.” Also Read - Zayed Khan Is Back With A Bang, Sets Internet On Fire With Tremendous Physical Transformation

Hrithik And Family Congratulate Saba!

Hrithik’s family has been bonding quite well with the Rocket Boys actor. The Vikram Vedha actor’s aunt Kanchan Roshan commented, “Congratulations Saba ❤️lovely!” While Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina wrote, “YAY ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” The War actor posted a cute goofy comment as he wrote, “Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui! 😉.” Saba replied to Hrithik’s comment as, “@hrithikroshan hehe fingers crossed mon amour(my love) 🙂.”

Saba played Dr Homi J Bhabha played by Jim Sarbh’s love interest Parvana Irani aka Pipsy in the web series Rocket Boys. Hrithik also has his hands full with his upcoming projects. The actor will be working for the first time with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in Vikram Vedha. Hrithik will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s aerial-action thriller Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.

