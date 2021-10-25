Mika tweets for SRK again: Singer Mika Singh strongly supported filmmaker Sanjay Gupta on social media in demanding unity in raising voice for Shah Rukh Khan from the film fraternity. The pop singer took to Twitter and shared how it’s ‘shameful’ to see Bollywood maintaining a stoic silence on Aryan Khan’s arrest and constant rejection of bail in the Mumbai drugs case.Also Read - Chinmayi Sripada Prays For Shah Rukh Khan, Shares How Superstar Touched Her Mother’s Feet to Take Blessings

Mika tweeted to say that the industry celebs will wake up to support SRK only when their own kids would have to face what Aryan is facing today. Resharing Sanjay Gupta’s tweet, Mika wrote, “You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word. I’m with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be given bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh unity dikhayenge (I think only when all the star kids get arrested will the industry show some unity) (sic).” Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Extends Judiciary Custody of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Till Oct 30

You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word. I’m with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be given bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh unity dikhanyenge. https://t.co/DRYyyTxCkE — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 25, 2021

Also Read - Sonu Sood, Hansal Mehta And Others Slam Media For Mobbing Shah Rukh Khan When he Met Aryan Khan at Jail

Mika has been speaking in support of Shah Rukh and his family ever since Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, Sunday, after the agency busted an alleged rave party. On Wednesday, a special NDPS court rejected Aryan’s bail. The lawyers of the 23-year-old have now moved Bombay High Court. The next hearing in the matter is on October 26, Tuesday.