The voice behind Masakali 2.0, Sachet Tandon has finally reacted to the song's criticism. He sang the recreated versions of the 2009 AR Rahman hit Masakali and has to say this to the remix song controversy. Sachet says he respects audience opinion. "It's Tanishk Bagchi's song and I was approached by the creators to sing it. I was glad to be part of the song and I am still happy that makers thought of me. But ultimate decision always lies in the hands of public. It's totally upto them whether to like a particular song or not, and I truely respect their opinion," said Sachet, about his version, titled Masakali 2.0.

While speaking to IANS, he further added, "Also, I don't think that any creator would intentionally try to distort an original song. Speaking of 'Masakali 2.0', I was not its creator. I just sang it and tried to give my best".

The original Masakali was composed by AR Rahman, sung by Mohit Chauhan and written by Prasoon Joshi for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2009 film Delhi-6. The film featured Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor as lead pair. Shortly after the release of Masakali 2.0, both AR Rahman and Prasoon Joshi expressed disappointment on social media, revealing that they were not consulted by anyone before releasing the remix.

When asked Sachet about his views on the ongoing trend of recreations, he said: “In today’s time, everything is being liked by audience. Some remakes have done amazingly well, some originals have become hits. Proper balance should be maintained.”

Speaking about Sachet’s hits, he gave Indian cinema a blockbuster love anthem, Bekhayali in collaboration with Parampara Thakur last year for the film Kabir Singh. He has also ow come up with the melodious track Bewafai, which has garnered over 20 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Adil Sheikh, who’s the director of Masakali 2.0, defended the remix and said the only intention behind remaking the popular song was to refresh the listener’s memories. The remix features Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.