The much-anticipated film of the year, Sadak 2, helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, is all set to resume its shooting in Mumbai itself. When the coronavirus lockdown was announced, the film was left with just a song shoot but everything came to a halt. There are also reports that film might also head for OTT release and the decision will be taken soon by the makers.

As per the report by Bollywood Hungama, the co-producer of the film, Mukesh Bhatt said that the cast and crew will be returning to shoot by the end of July. He even said that the song featuring the four lead actors had to be shot on Ooty but now with the pandemic, they shoot the song in Mumbai's film city.



Speaking about the film heading for OTT release, he said, “How can one plan an OTT or theatrical release when the film is not even ready? Once the shoot is complete, we will begin post-production. We will cross each hurdle as and when it comes. We got the go-ahead from Film City yesterday. So, we are putting things in order and will soon determine the studio we can shoot in. We will have to build a small set for the song.”

Meanwhile, Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the titular roles. Earlier, speaking about the film, Mahesh said, “Sanjay who was 32 when we made the original, comes back as a 54-year-old Ravi into the 21st-century world that is collapsing in front of his eyes, where the distinction between the house and the ‘Sadak’ is fast disappearing. The story has the emotional connection of the films I made back in the’90s which brought a lump to the throats of the viewer. I could see that in the reaction of those present in the narration. They were visibly moved.”

Sadak 2 is a sequel to 1991 film Sadak starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.