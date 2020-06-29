The much-anticipated film of the year, Sadak 2, helmed by Mahesh Bhatt starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt is heading for the OTT release. The indefinite shut down of theatres in the wake of coronavirus pandemic has forced the makers to go for digital release. Speaking to PTI, Mukesh Bhatt confirmed, “It (number of COVID-19 cases) is increasing day-by-day instead of subsiding. In this situation do you think the theatres will open? And even if they do and Sadak 2 is released, will people go to watch it? People have to protect their families. Today, life is more important.” Also Read - Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer to Begin Shooting From July End, Film to Have OTT Release?

The film was originally scheduled to release on July 10 on the big screen. The makers will have to go for the digital release to ‘survive’, reveals the producer. “I am compelled to come (on digital platform) because I don’t see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer”, Mukesh added. Also Read - Sadak 2: Sanjay Dutt Says Mahesh Bhatt's 'Vision Remains Unchanged, he Still Seeks Perfection'



Asserting that both filmmakers and audience will prefer big screen experience and digital release is ‘temporary’, the producer said, “Now that films are releasing on OTT, it doesn’t mean theatres will shut down. People need outing, big screen entertainment is fun. It is a temporary phase. We need to understand it rationally and not blast or put each other down. We should lift each other up. I have got no option, so I will definitely consider OTT. We have not made this film to put it in lock and key. We want to bring it to people so that they enjoy the film.”



Meanwhile, other films that are headed for digital release after Gulabo Sitabo are Vidya Balan led Shakuntala Devi, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara.

Sadak 2 is a sequel to 1991 film Sadak starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.