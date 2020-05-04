Actor Sanjay Dutt has teamed up with director Mahesh Bhatt on the sequel to their 1991 hit film Sadak. The work on the film is yet to be finished and the entire unit is awaiting the normalcy to return post the coronavirus phase is over. In his latest interaction with Mid-Day, Dutt talked about working with Bhatt after so many years and his experience of being associated with Sadak again. Also Read - Sadak 2: Final Schedule of Alia Bhatt Starrer in Ooty Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The actor said he loves Bhatt's style of filmmaking and how he looks out for perfection in every frame. He is a big admirer of Bhatt's precision in directing a film and he couldn't be happier now that he is in the safe hands – with someone who helped him fly in the initial days of his career in the industry. Dutt said, "Bhatt saab's vision remains unchanged. He still seeks perfection in every shot, and his passion for filmmaking has remained intact all these years. I am glad to be a part of Sadak 2 and work with the maestro."

Ever since the actor made a comeback into films post his imprisonment, he is vying for a big hit at the Box Office. His other films released so far – Bhoomi (2017), Panipat (2019), Prasthanam (2019), and Kalank (2019) among others in which he gave a brief appearance didn't do wonders at the Box Office. Among the films that he is yet to bring on-screen, Bhuj: The Pride of India is a multi-starrer and Sadak 2 is the only one that seems to have a bigger chance of impressing the audience at the ticket counter.

Dutt is also ready to explore digital platforms now. He said he wants to work on OTT platforms because there’s more scope of experimentation and freedom of having a variation in content. The actor was quoted saying, “OTT platforms are flourishing, and have brought about so much variety in terms of content. They also enable artistes to experiment with material and characters. If I get a script that excited me, I would love to (foray into digital entertainment).”

Meanwhile, Sadak 2, also featuring Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur was slated to hit the screens on July 10. However, considering the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the release is likely to be pushed.