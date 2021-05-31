Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed critic, KRK has been indulged in a war of words with singer Mika Singh, ever since Salman Khan filed a defamation case against him. Now, he has taken a direct dig at the superstar and asked him to fight his own battles instead of hiding behind ‘chirkut’ singer’ and ‘struggling actress’. He further vowed to destroy Salman’s career and make him a ‘TV actor’. Also Read - Mika Singh Warns KRK 'I Am Your Daddy, Not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap', Announces Diss Song

On Monday, he took to Twitter and wrote, “Dekho Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai, Ladne Ki Himmat Hai, Toh Khud Saamne Aakar Lado! Ye Chirkut Singer, Struggling actress Wagairah Ko Aage Karke, Unke Peeche Naa Chupo (Look, goon of Bollywood, if you have the courage to fight, do so upfront. Do not hide behind cheap singers and struggling actresses)! I promise to destroy your career and make you a TV actor. It’s your #Antim time.” Also Read - KRK Calls Mika Singh 'Chirkut Singer' After Latter Says That He Is 'Gadha' Over Defamation Case

Though KRK did not take names in his tweet, he made a reference to Salman’s upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth. Also Read - KRK Calls Salman Khan's Lawyers 'Liars', Tweets That Defamation Case is For Radhe And Nothing Else

Check Tweet Here:

Dekho Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai, Ladne Ki Himmat Hai, Toh Khud Saamne Aakar Lado! Ye Chirkut Singer, Struggling actress Wagairah Ko Aage Karke, Unke Peeche Naa Chupo! I promise to destroy your career and make you TV actor. It’s your #Antim time. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 31, 2021



In the followed up tweet, he threatened to destroy Salman’s career. He wrote, “Suna Hai Ki Ye Kaafi Logon Ka career Khatam Kar Chuka hai (I have heard that he has destroyed many careers). Whoever speaks against him, he destroyed his career. But Nehle Pe Dehla Hi Hota Hai Na. I am Dehla. Main Iska Career Chaupat Karke, Isko Sadak Par Le Aaoonga (But I am a formidable force. I will end his career and bring him on the streets),”

Suna Hai Ki Ye Kaafi Logon Ka career Khatam Kar Chuka hai. Whoever speaks against him, he destroyed his career. But Nehle Pe Dehla Hi Hota Hai Na. I am Dehla. Main Iska Career Chaupat Karke, Isko Sadak Par Le Aaoonga. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 29, 2021

Jo Sushant Ke Saath Huwa, Woh Ab Dobara Bollywood Main Nahi Hoga! Aur Naa Hi Hum Hone Denge! Bollywood Inke Baap Ka Nahi Hai. Ab Inki Jhooth Ki Dukaan Ka Band Hone Ka Time Aa Chuka Hai. Ye Kitne Bhi Bade Bhai Hon, but public Ke Oopar Koi Nahi Hai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 29, 2021

KRK also responded to Mika Singh’s ‘I am Daddy’ tweet. He wrote, “This Chirkut, Gawar singer is calling himself strong and Anurag Kashyap & Karan Johar weak. Iss Lukkhe Ka Ek Bhai Jail Gaya, Fir Doosra Bhai Jail Gaya aur Fir Ye Khud Jail Gaya! Ye Hai Iski Aukaat. Karan aur Anurag Ke Driver ki value isse Zyada Hai. Unpadh hai Na kuch Bhi fekega!”

This Chirkut, Gawar singer is calling himself strong and Anurag Kashyap & Karan Johar weak. Iss Lukkhe Ka Ek Bhai Jail Gaya, Fir Doosra Bhai Jail Gaya aur Fir Ye Khud Jail Gaya! Ye Hai Iski Aukaat. Karan aur Anurag Ke Driver ki value isse Zyada Hai. Unpadh hai Na kuch Bhi fekega! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 30, 2021

In fact, on Sunday night, thieves broke into his house and took cash. Informing about the same, he wrote, “Gunda might have done it to make me scared, but I won’t get scared at any cost. Let them break into my house everyday!”

Gunda might have done it to make me scared, but I won’t get scared at any cost. Let them break into my house everyday! https://t.co/69I724Q5vC — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 31, 2021

While KRK claimed that the lawsuit is a result of a bad review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s lawyers said that it is a response to KRK’s allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor. He has also claimed that over 20 people from the film industry, who were ‘scared’ to rub the actor in the wrong way, have extended their support to him.

After getting a legal notice, KRK announced that he will no longer review his films. However, later he changed his statement and said that he will continue to review every song and film of Salman, even if the actor ‘touches his feet’ and requests him not to.

He had also requested veteran screenwriter Salim Khan to make his son withdraw the case. He further said that he will not review Salman’s films in the future, claiming that the actor was ‘getting too much affected’ by his review. However, later he deleted the tweets and changed his stance. He wrote on Twitter, “Normally I don’t review the film if producer-director or actor of the film asks me to not review it. But Now if this man will request me, or even touch my feet also, still I will review his each film and each song. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind!”