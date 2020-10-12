After cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma and actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, here’s another good news for the cricket and Bollywood lovers. Cricketer Zaheer Khan and actor Sagarika Ghatge are expecting their first child together. Also Read - RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 28 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Monday, October 12

Fans across social media went into a frenzy after seeing a video of Zaheer Khan’s birthday bash in which the actor Sagarika was wearing a loose black dress with a visible baby bump. As per Mumbai Mirror, the couple is all set to welcome their first child soon. Although there has been no official announcement by the parents-to-be, two close friends of the couple confirmed the happy news. Also Read - IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: Kolkata on Sunil Narine's Reported Bowling Action - 'Hopeful That There Would be an Appropriate Resolution Quickly'

Take a look at the video: Also Read - IPL 2020: 'MS Dhoni Does Not Deserve Such Treatment' - Shahid Afridi Reacts on CSK Skipper's Daughter Receiving Rape Threats

Sagarika and Zaheer both are in UAE for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Zaheer who is playing for Delhi Daredevils recently celebrated his birthday. For Zaheer’s birthday, Sagarika posted a sweet message on Instagram along with a slew of pictures. She wrote, “To my best friend, my love and the most selfless person I know . Thank you for being you. Not only me but everyone knows I would be lost without you. Happy birthday husband . May you get everything you desire and more . Love you”

Check out the post:

We are awaiting the official announcement from the parents to be!