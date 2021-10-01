Ibrahim Ali Khan enters Bollywood: Actor Saif Ali Khan recently confirmed that his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is going to enter Bollywood soon. The actor revealed in one of his latest interviews that Ibrahim is working as an assistant director on the sets of Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani‘ that features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Reveals Why He Cannot Sing Lullabies to Taimur And Jeh

Saif’s eldest kid, Sara Ali Khan, is already working in the industry and is one of the leading female faces of the movies. Rumours regarding Ibrahim’s Bollywood entry were always rife in the grapevine. Now, seems like the young man is on his way to understand the dynamics of a movie before his big break in Bollywood. He told YouTuber Siddharth Kanan in an interview: “They are all different. Ibrahim is assisting on a Karan Johar movie and sharing that and talking about what his ideas and dreams are. Sara is older and we have a very different equation.” Also Read - Kapil Sharma Roasts Saif Ali Khan’s Fashion Style: Yeh Jaundice Wale Chashme Kaha Se Milte Hain

Saif also talked about his equation with his four kids in the same interview. He joked that he has got one kid from each decade in his life – 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s. Praising his little on, Jeh, Saif said, “Taimur is looking up to you for guidance and all that. Jeh is just smiling and drooling. You know, he is much more my mental age than any of them, is the newborn of course.” Also Read - Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Ali Khan All Set For a Bollywood Career, Actor Says Both His Sons Will be Actors

On the work front, Saif is awaiting the release of his upcoming biggie – Adipurush, which features him in the role of Lankesh (Ravana from Ramayan) while Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh play the role of Lord Ram, Sita, and Laxman, respectively. The film is slated to hit the screens next year on August 11.