Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to become parents for the second time. Now, Saif has confirmed to Filmfare that Bebo is all set to deliver her baby in February and not in March. Saif was quoted as saying, “Suddenly this guy is going to walk up to me and say ‘Hi’ and I would be like ‘Where? What?! Ya, we are being a bit casual about it but we are also very excited.” He also mentioned that having a second baby is a big responsibility and it is frightening. He is also looking forward to having his little children run around the house. Also Read - Malaika Arora Sets New Example of Body Positivity by Flaunting Stretch Marks in New Pictures

Ahead of her delivery, Kareena is keeping herself busy complying with her work commitments before giving birth to her second child. Recently, she indulged herself in a conversation with fans on social media while promoting a brand.



The couple has also moved into a new house in Fortune Heights. The house has an extensive library, a gorgeous terrace, a little nursery, spacious rooms. Kareena even shared pictures on Instagram from her new home.

In August 2020, Saif and Kareena announced their pregnancy and wrote, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan which is postponed to December 2021 release due to coronavirus pandemic. She also has Karan Johar’s period epic Takht in the pipeline. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor.

Saif, on the other hand, will be seen in Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli. He was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s political drama Tandav, which created a stir for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.