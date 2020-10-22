Actor Saif Ali Khan has returned to Mumbai with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan after spending a good time at his ancestral palace. The actor spoke to Mumbai Mirror in his latest interview about living a fulfilled life at the Pataudi Palace and having a lovely family by his side. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Shares His Struggles on Buying Back His Pataudi Palace Worth Rs. 800 Crore From Hotel Chain

Saif, who’s an avid reader and loves to spend his time doing recreational activities, said that all he ever wanted in his life was to settle down with the family at his ancestral home which has got a lot of emotional value in his life. When asked about waiting for his fourth child, the actor said that this is the best time to have kids. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Speaks on Rumours of Distancing Himself From Sara Ali Khan After Her Name Came in Drugs Case

Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child in March next year. Expressing his excitement, the actor said, “Amazing, I can’t wait! This is the best age to bring up kids. When you are young, you are more concerned with yourself, your career, but now, when you are more settled, you have lots of time and patience for them apart from love. And for me, there’s nothing better than waking up in my country home and spending a Sunday reading in a large bed, surrounded by my wife, kids, and dogs.” Also Read - Saif Ali Khan to Play 'Lankesh' Ravana Opposite Prabhas's 'Ram' in Om Raut's Adipurush

The actor added that he would never mind settling at the Pataudi Palace and visit Mumbai just for official purposes. He said it ‘would be a good life’ if he is able to live like that. “I can and it would be a good life. I’d garden, swim, cook, read, be around the family, and have a few friends over once in a while. It’s what I have been doing for the longest time. And we have an apartment in Mumbai, so we can fly out there for work. We just need some good schools around,” he explained.

