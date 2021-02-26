Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have not announced the name of their second baby who was born on Sunday, February 21. The fans are keenly awaiting the big news of the name after much uproar on the couple choosing to name their first son Taimur. However, seems like there’s going to be a little delay in the announcement. Also Read - Tandav Row: Amazon Prime Video Content Chief Aparna Purohit Bail Plea Rejected by Allahabad High Court

Turns out that Saif's mom, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is still in Delhi and hasn't yet flown to Mumbai to see the second baby. A report in Spotboye mentioned a source close to the couple saying that the senior actor is not travelling currently due to the COVID-19 scare. "With the COVID situation being what it is, travelling from Delhi to Mumbai is not advisable for Sharmilaji and she may wait a bit longer before seeing her new grandson," said the source.

Kareena and Saif's second baby got a visit from Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and others on Thursday. Earlier, Bebo's friend Malaika Arora also visited the baby with beau Arjun Kapoor. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan also met the new member of the family.

While Kareena has taken a break from work, Saif too has turned into a full-time dad by taking paternity leave. Both Saif and Kareena have been hands-on parents to Taimur, and they seem totally dedicated to their secondborn also.