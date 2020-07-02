Actor Saif Ali Khan was speaking his mind on the culture of nepotism, favoritism and camps in Bollywood when he said something that made him a butt of jokes. The actor said he has himself been a victim of nepotism but no one speaks about that. Saif, who’s married into the Kapoor family of Bollywood, and who’s the son of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore made this statement in an interview with The New Indian Express. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor's Brother-in-Law Announces 'Nepometer' to Fight Nepotism in Bollywood

Here’s what he said: “There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favoritism and camps are different subjects. Even I have been a victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that. I’m happy to see more people from film institutes come to the forefront.” Also Read - Swara Bhasker: Let's Acknowledge Karan Johar Could've Deleted Nepotism Part From Koffee With Karan But he Didn't

Now the actor might have meant that he, too, like the outsiders lost out on many projects due to other star-kids. But, the way he said it didn’t make any sense and probably most people couldn’t understand exactly what he was complaining about. This triggered a meme fest on Twitter. Check out: Also Read - Saif Ali Khan on Bollywood’s Sudden Love For Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘It’s Like Ultimate Hypocrisy, an Insult to The Dead’

After saying “Even I was victim of Nepotism”#SaifAliKhan be like pic.twitter.com/20rMHGLyG9 — Mohit (@MohitTandel35) July 2, 2020

#SaifAliKhan:- Mai Nepotism Victim Hun. Me :- While Listing this statement and after listening. pic.twitter.com/s6aJ1RvKyC — Bhatakta Tweet™ (@BhataktaTweet) July 2, 2020

Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to #SaifAliKhan‘s nepotism statement 😯 pic.twitter.com/5LLEMWychp — Kal Se Padhunga 🎓 (@DegreeWaleBabu) July 2, 2020

#SaifAliKhan trying to explain how nepotism was against him pic.twitter.com/2rwTPJXfgQ — Nandika Parmar (@ParmarNandika) July 2, 2020

#SaifAliKhan

Saif ali khan says he has been victim of nepotism pic.twitter.com/tToUIgIOh0 — AATMNIRBHAR CIRCUIT (@vinamracircuit) July 2, 2020

Saiif Ali Khan : I am the victim of Nepotism

Akshay Kumar: I am the victim of memes♥️#SaifAliKhan #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/7Y3DTJFJyy — Aman Singh (@0chanakya) July 2, 2020

The debate around nepotism has raged on ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and his fans claimed that he was a victim of nepotism in the industry and lost out on many projects despite being extremely talented and perfectly suitable for the role. Karan Johar, who has been deemed the king of nepotism by the social media court has faced a lot of criticism online that has also resulted in a drastic decrease in his followers online, along with other star-kids who are considered a product of nepotism and bashed for being unworthy of their star status – Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, and Ekta Kapoor among others.

Your thoughts on Saif’s statements?