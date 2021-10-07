Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan has properties on rent in Mumbai and recently he opened up about the hassles he faced of being a landlord. The Bhoot Police actor graced the Kapil Sharma hosted comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. During a fun session, Saif described himself as a ‘chota-sa landlord’’ and said that dealing with tenants’ complaints is a ‘big headache’. He said on the show, “Arre, it’s a very big headache. Main bhi chhota sa landlord hoon (Even I’m a small-scale landlord).”Also Read - All About Keratosis Pilaris, an Incurable Skin Condition Yami Gautam is Suffering From

He further added, "We still have the old mentality, so, we invested in flats and put them up on rent. But I get calls about issues about the ACs, leakage. Sometimes I thought, 'I should hire someone."

Having said that, Saif has finally hired a manager to deal with tenants. He said, "I hired a manager finally. But before that, I used to handle all that myself."

Watch Here:



Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan moved to a bigger apartment last year after which they welcomed their second child Jeh. After moving out of the old apartment, the couple has put up their house on rent, reportedly for a monthly rental of Rs 3.5 lakh. Speaking to Kapil Sharma, he said that by the time he had returned home from the registrar’s office after sorting out the rent agreement details, the news of his old home being put on rent surfaced on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in Bhoot Police. He will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Adipurush.