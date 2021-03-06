Mumbai: Bollywood Nawab Saif Ali Khan on Friday took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. He also became one of the prominent celebrities to receive the jab. The actor was seen dressed in a comfortable pair of khaki pants and a short blue kurta as he made his way to the vaccination center in Mumbai. His photos and videos soon circulated on social media and netizens could not help but to point out that how did the Tandav actor manage to get the vaccine shot so soon, especially when he is not above 60-years of age. Also Read - Good News For SBI, Canara Bank And United India Employees! These Companies to Reimburse Corona Vaccine Cost | Details Here

One user commented, “How did he get it when the elderly are still in the queue?” While the other wrote, “Is he 60 plus?”

Another netizen asked, “What’s the use of getting vaccinated and not being able to stop wearing the mask?” While the other hilariously wrote, “Now he is Safe, and not Saif.” A section of netizens even applauded Saif’s decision to take the first dose of vaccine shot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Adipurush. Saif and Kareena became the proud parents of their newborn baby son.