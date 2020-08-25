Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is a voracious reader, is turning into an author. Yes, you heard us right! The actor is all set to pen down his autobiography where he will reveal some of the inside details about his family, home, career in films, success, failures, and his influences and inspirations. The book will be published next year. Speaking to Times of India about turning an author, he said, “So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don’t record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course!” Also Read - Badhai Ho! Gajraj Rao’s Hilarious Congratulatory Message For Fourth-Time Daddy Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral, Video Will Make You go ROFL

In the untitled book, Saif Ali Khan, The Nawab of Pataudi, will also open up about his signature style, laced with humour. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives a Glimpse of Saif Ali Khan’s Childhood Pics, Their Wedding Pic And More in This Heartwarming Video

The news of the announcement has cracked up the netizens and has shared hilarious memes. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Share a Kiss as They Celebrate Latter's 50th Birthday - Watch Viral Video

Check Out the memes here:

When people start trolling #SaifAliKhan for His autobiography

Two wives, 4 kids, Torch bearer of Nepotism #SaifAliKhan

#SaifAliKhan

#SaifAliKhan

Saif Ali khan writing his own Autobiography will be release in 2021. Public Reaction be like :



Apart from writing the book, Saif will also become a father for the fourth time. On August 12, Kareena and Saif announced that they are expecting an addition to the family. The star couple announcement reads, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support- Saif and Kareena.”

Kareena’s father, who maintained the silence, also confirmed and said, “Bebo and Saif gave us the news a few days ago. I am delighted and very very happy. Kareena is due for sometime around March next year.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be seen in Bhoot Police.