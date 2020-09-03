Actor Saif Ali Khan has been finalised to play the role of ‘Lankesh’ aka Ravana from the Hindu text Ramayana in director Om Raut‘s next film titled Adipurush. The filmmaker earlier announced Baahubali star Prabhas as his protagonist in the three-part series. Prabhas will be seen playing the titular character – the role of Lord Rama, one of the most worshipped deities by Hindus. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas to Play 'Prabhu Ram' to Perfection, Director Om Raut Reveals All

The announcement regarding Saif joining the magnum opus was made on Thursday morning by the director on his social media handles. Raut took to Twitter and wrote, “7000 years ago existed the world’s most intelligent demon! #Adipurush” (sic). Check out the announcement here: Also Read - Prabhas to Star in Om Raut's 3D Action Drama ‘Adipurush’- Check The Logo

Interestingly, Saif played the antagonist in Raut’s last film as well. The actor portrayed the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathore, the menacing villain opposite Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji Malusare in the director’s much-loved film titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Saif received a wide appreciation for his performance in the film, however, the alleged manipulative politics of the film including the ‘safronisation’ of a historical era was called out by many viewers. In fact, in a statement made by Saif days after the release of the film, he mentioned that he should have spoken about the ‘twisted’ historical facts shown in the film.

Saif had said, “For some reason, I didn’t take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it.”

Meanwhile, Adipurush is slated to go on the floors early next year and Prabhas has already started working on himself to achieve the physique of an archer.