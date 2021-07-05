Mumbai: A new poster of Saif Ali Khan starrer Bhoot Police has been released, but seems like netizens are not really happy with it. Also Read - Bhoot Police New Poster Out: Saif Ali Khan Aka Vibhooti is All Set To Fight Paranormal Forces

Earlier on Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media sharing a poster of Saif Ali Khan’s Bhoot Police. The poster presents Saif’s character Vibhooti carrying a scepter. However, what caught everyone’s attention is a Hindu saint in the background. Several people took to Twitter attacking Saif and the makers of the movie. People raised questions over the presence of a Hindu saint in the poster. While some people alleged that it is an attempt to defame Hindutva, others appealed to boycott Saif’s movie. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Glimpse of Saif-Taimur Doing Yoga And It Is Undoubtedly The Cutest Pic on Internet

Take a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Did Sara Ali Khan Upset Saif by Choosing Kedarnath as Her Debut Movie? She Answers | Exclusive

In the #BhootPolice poster …why the Hindu sadhus been displayed.. why not paster or clerik.. Hope #SaifAliKhan not been learnt from Tandav… We are now itself #boycottbhootpolice …

Why #BhootPolice poster had Hindu Saints in background ?

#SaifAliKhan is real #Bhoot. He was part of #Tandav web series which was Boycotted being against #Hindutva. He is kind of 3rd class actor who even don’t deserve to be in role of Rawan in #Adipurush #BhootPolice pic.twitter.com/pX2TNGZqCr — Abhinav Shrivastava (@Abhinav453) July 5, 2021

This is not the first time that Saif Ali Khan is facing backlash for allegedly defaming Hindu gods. Earlier in January 2021, Saif’s OTT series Tandav also landed in similar controversy with certain people demanding a ban on it for allegedly ridiculing Hindu deities. Back then, BJP leader Kapil Mishra alleged that Tandav is “anti-Dalit and full of communal hatred against Hindus”.

Bhoot Police stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandes and Arjun Kapoor. The movie also marks Saif’s first collaboration with Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Bhoot Police is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri and will be released on Disney+Hotstar.