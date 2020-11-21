Actor Saif Ali Khan has expressed multiple times in the past that he wants all his kids to become actors one day. He has now once again opened up on the same to mention that while he’s sure about Ibrahim Ali Khan, he won’t mind seeing Taimur also becoming an actor since he’s very entertaining already. Also Read - Adipurush Movie News: Prabhas And Saif Ali Khan Starrer to be Big Independence Day Release 2022

Saif was speaking on Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s podcast in Dharamshala where both the actors are shooting for their upcoming film titled Bhoot Police. The actor was asked to elaborate on his family background and how he wants his kids to grow up like. Saif explained how he comes from a culturally rich family in which his mother’s side is related to Rabindranath Tagore and has artists and writers. He added that most of the people in his family are actors including his ex-wife and now the eldest kid also. Also Read - Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Stroll on Daddy Saif Ali Khan's Shoulders at St. John Church, Dharamshala (PICS)

Saif was quoted as saying, “My mother’s been doing films since she was 16. She worked with Satyajit Ray a lot, and did about four or five movies with him. She was his muse, and he thought of her as the ultimate female representation of his art. My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well… So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he’s entertaining us already.” Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Expresses Excitement For Baby No. 4, Says 'This is The Best Age to Bring up Kids'

Earlier, in an interview with Spotboye, Saif had said that he thinks of acting as the best profession and he would be extremely happy if his kids choose the same. He said that acting ‘saved him’ from self-destruction when he was young and he would want his kids to experience the same joy in life.

Even Sara has explained earlier how her brother, Ibrahim, wants to step into the industry and is waiting for the right time.

So are you ready to welcome Ibrahim into the movies?