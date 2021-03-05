Parineeti Chopra starrer biopic titled Saina is slated to hit screens this month on March 26, 2021. On Thursday, Badminton player Saina Nehwal shared a new poster from the film and gave a big shout out to Parineeti, who will be essaying the role of Saina in the biopic. The poster shows Parineeti as a teen Saina and she captioned it, “Wowww… Mini Saina. Love the look.” Also Read - EXCLUSIVE! Mohit Chadda on His Upcoming Action-Thriller Film Flight

Earlier, she extended her good wishes to Parineeti for the film and wrote, "I wish you all the very best my sweet Saina. Great poster Parineeti Chopra."

One of the posters of the film has embroiled itself into controversy and not for the right reasons. The graphic poster shows the movement of a hand which looks more like a tennis serve and not Badminton. Unlike tennis, a badminton shuttle is not tossed high up in the air. Film’s director Amol Gupte reacted to the controversy and described it as a ‘high concept poster’. He wrote, “Has to be unfortunately explained in detail to a quick reacting, impatient world… Not stopping to think before rubbishing anything! Socho!”

Saina is based on the life of a stellar Badminton player, Saina Nehwal. The film is backed by T-Series. Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was signed to play the lead in the film and the first poster featuring her was even out. However, the filming was halted soon after she was diagnosed with dengue. The film is directed by Amole Gupte and was shot in 2019. It was originally supposed to release in the summer of last year but got delayed due to the pandemic.