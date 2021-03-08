The much-awaited trailer of Saina Nehwal‘s biopic starring Parineeti Chopra is finally out. The makers dropped it on International Women’s Day 2021 and it is a captivating portrayal of the Badminton champ Saina Nehwal. Parineeti has given a stellar performance as she essays the role of Saina on-screen. The film also features Manav Kaul, Ankur Vikal, Meghna Malik, and Shubrajyoti Bharat. Also Read - Saina Nehwal Gives Big Shout Out To Parineeti Chopra As She Loves 'Mini Saina' Look | See Poster

The first half of the trailer shows how a girl from a small village in Haryana dreams of becoming the world’s number 1 player and how her parent’s support helps her fulfill her dream. The second half highlights the hardships, challenges, and obstacles she faces before she jumps back into the game with full force and emerges as the Badminton champ. Also Read - Neither Badminton Nor Tennis, Amol Gupte Reveals What Trolled Saina Poster Really Stands For

Sharing the trailer on social media, Parineeti wrote, “This women’s day I am proud to bring to you – SAINA. In cinemas March 26.” Also Read - Badminton or Tennis? Netizens Troll Parineeti Chopra And Saina-Makers For Confused Poster

Watch the Trailer Here:

Earlier in the day, Parineeti Chopra spoke about the portrayal of Saina on-screen and said in a statement, “It’s a huge responsibility to essay someone like Saina Nehwal on screen. She is a legend herself and I was very scared about how people will react, but I’m overwhelmed with the love we are getting from all over the world. The film is a celebration of the unending spirit that lies in each woman.”

Saina Nehwal said, “Everything is quite surreal. What I have achieved in life is all due to the constant support of my family. It has been my huge honour to play a sport I love and put my country on a pedestal while achieving my dream. Parineeti is a fabulous actor and we both connected so easily when we met.”

The film is set to release on March 26 in theatres.