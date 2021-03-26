Saina Twitter Review: Actor Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina has hit the screens today. A biopic on ace Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, the film is directed by Amol Gupte. Saina shows the highs and lows of the athlete and her journey of becoming the world no. 1 badminton player. The film has been into the buzz ever since its announcement when actor Shraddha Kapoor was signed as the lead. However, she left the film and went on to star in Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan. Also Read - Saina Movie Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites
Right from its poster to the trailer, Saina saw a lot of controversies in its name. Now as it has hit the screens today, the audience has taken to Twitter to pour in their initial reviews of the film. A large section of the audience seems unimpressed with the film. Many social media users have pointed out how the film doesn’t do justice to the role of Pullela Gopichand, who was Saina’s coach. Many viewers have also mentioned that the film takes a jibe at Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone. One user wrote, “@ParineetiChopra can’t act like @deepikapadukone
so they have taken jibe on @deepikapadukone dad Prakash Padukone in #SainaNehwal #SainaMovie #SainaReview by making Prakash a coach who speaks only in hifi English and quoting Cinderella and all. @Deepak11412544 @PMCBN2021”, while another user wrote, “This film script & dialogues were suitable for a wrestling film but at the last moment i guess makers changed the sport & made a biopic on a badminton player . Is film ka ek hi dhey hai, audience ko maar dena. Watch at your own risk. #Saina” (sic). Check out a few tweets here: Also Read - Orleans Masters: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Make Winning Starts
Saina has hit the screens in times when the coronavirus cases are rising again. The film could have received an even better opening had the COVID-19 scare was not so prevalent all across the country, especially in Maharashtra. What do you think of Saina?