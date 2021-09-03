Saira Banu latest health update: Veteran actor Saira Banu, who was admitted to Mumbai Hinduja Hospital a few days back has been diagnosed with depression and coronary syndrome. Meanwhile, the actor remains in ICU. While the doctors had advised Saira Banu to undergo angiography, she has refused for the same.Also Read - Saira Banu to Undergo Angiography Soon, Doctor Says Her Diabetes Needs to be Controlled

Saira Banu Refuses To Undergo Angiography

A day after doctors at the Hinduja hospital adviced Saira Banu to undergo angiography, the veteran actor has refused for the same. “Yesterday, her cardiac tests happened, and she has been diagnosed with the acute coronary syndrome. Once she gives her consent, doctors can perform an angiography,” a Hinduja Hospital doctor informed Press Trust of India. Also Read - Saira Banu Health Update: Close Friend Reveals ‘Dilip Saab Ki Death Ke Baad She Suffered A Lot Of Stress’

Saira Banu Diagnosed With Depression

It has also been reported that Saira Banu is battling depression months after the death of her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar. “She doesn’t sleep much. She wants to go home”, the doctor told PTI. Also Read - Saira Banu Hospitalised Due to Blood Pressure Issues, in ICU

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar’s family friend, Faisal Farooqui also talked about the same with Aaj Tak and said, “She is quite broken since the departure of Dilip Sahab. She is a woman who has lived every moment in the last 55 years with him. You and I can only feel this pain. But there has been a vacuum in her life. It may be that his sorrow and the stress is bothering her.”

Saira Banu was hospitalised on August 28 after she complained of breathlessness and high blood pressure. She is currently in ICU. Talking about Dilip Kumar, the legendary actor passed away on July 7 this year due to age-related issues.