Saira Banu discharged: Veteran actor Saira Banu was discharged after being admitted at Hinduja Hospital for heart problems. The family's close friend and spokesperson Faisal Farooqui informed the media on Sunday that the Padosan actor is doing well and is back at home. Saira was admitted to the non-COVID facility of the Hinduja Hospital on August 28 after complaining of breathlessness, high blood pressure, and high sugar. She was later diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome and was recommended an angiography by the doctors.

Confirming the news of Saira being discharged from the hospital, Faisal told news agency PTI, "Saira ji is doing well. She's discharged and is back home. Resting. Thank you for your prayers." Earlier, a doctor from the Hinduja Hospital told the agency that the veteran actor wasn't willing to undergo angiography. He said, "Yesterday, her cardiac tests happened, and she has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome. Once she gives her consent, doctors can perform an angiography." The doctor added that she was also not sleeping well at the hospital and was insisting on going back home.

Saira's husband and legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar passed away in July this year after which she has reportedly been battling depression. In another statement given to Aaj Tak, family friend Faisal Farooqui described how Saira is completely heartbroken after her husband's demise. He said, "She is quite broken since the departure of Dilip Sahab. She is a woman who has lived every moment in the last 55 years with him. You and I can only feel this pain. But there has been a vacuum in her life. It may be that his sorrow and the stress are bothering her."

We wish her a speedy recovery!