Saira Banu health update: Veteran actor Saira Banu was hospitalised at Hinduja hospital a few days back after she complain of blood pressure issues. The wife of late actor Dilip Kumar has now been shifted to the ICU. An official tweet made by news agency ANI revealed that the Padosan star was moved to the ICU today, on Wednesday.Also Read - Saira Banu Put Her Hand on my Head and Said 'Sahab Was Asking About You': Naseeruddin Shah Remembers Dilip Kumar

The tweet read, “Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward today (sic),” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Greets Police With ‘Salaam’ at Dilip Kumar’s House, Gesture Wins Hearts on Internet

Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward today pic.twitter.com/wQKKh0ILB0 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

Also Read - Dharmendra Reveals Heartbreaking Words By Saira Banu During Dilip Kumar Funeral: 'Dharam, Dekho Sahab Ne Palak Jhapki Hai'