Veteran actor Dilip Kumar will be celebrating his 98th birthday this Friday. Ahead of the celebrations, the actor's wife, Saira Banu, talked to the media and gave an update on his health. She said that he's a little weak but his immunity isn't low and he's doing fine largely. In the same interview with Times of India, Banu also talked about many other things including the remake of Kumar's old films and Madhubala.

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala are believed to have dated for a long time. However, they couldn't be together owing to various personal and professional arguments that led to a legal battle and many broken hearts. Decades after their relationship, Banu said that she always wishes for Madhubala to rest in peace.

In her latest interview, the veteran actor mentioned that she thinks about Madhubala every day. "I always, in fact, every day pray for Madhubala's soul to rest in peace; she was so young when she passed away and I feel terrible about it," she said.

Banu, 76, also talked about taking care of her 97-year-old husband and mentioned that she doesn’t do it ‘out of duress’. She said she is devoted to Kumar’s well-being as his wife and she thinks she’s blessed to have received this opportunity. “I am not looking for praises to be called a devoted wife. Just to touch him and cuddle him is the world’s best thing that’s happening to me. I adore him and he is my breath itself,” she said.