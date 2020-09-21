Payal Ghosh has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct and many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to extend their support to the filmmaker. Now, Saiyami Kher, who was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Choked, had reposted an old note written by her in June where she mentioned how Anurag made her feel comfortable about their meeting at his house. She also claimed that her early impression was that he was a drug addict and a womanizer but her perception changed when she worked with him. Also Read - Kalki Koechlin's Powerful Post Supporting Anurag Kashyap in #MeToo Case: 'Don't Let This Circus Get to You'

The note reads, "This one is long overdue & very long! The first time I met AK he asked me to come to his Versova house. Before I could say anything, he said, 'My parents live with me. You don't have to worry!'. He was supposed to be the 'Bad Boy of Bollywood'. His life according to the outside world was 'riddled with drugs, women & vices.' The truth, I later learnt, was COMPLETELY the opposite."



Talking about his home, she elaborated, “It was a typical chaotic Indian household. Parents looking for a newspaper, the doorbell constantly ringing, Shrilalji furiously cooking for the increasing guests, a cat strutting around & AK looking for just one quiet corner in his own home.”

She also opened up about her experience and wrote, “From the time he offered me Choked (sitting next to me at MAMI) to the date of release, it took three years. That’s when I really got to know the man. He became a friend, mentor & sounding board. With him you know you get the whole truth. When he loves your work he jumps, dances, cries & expresses joy; if he doesn’t he just says it. The man has no filters. That is perhaps both his boon & his bane.”

On Sunday, speaking with ANI, Payal had said, “Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me.”

On Monday, Anurag’s lawyer released a statement which reads, “These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of the actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent.”