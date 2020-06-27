Bollywood composer-singer Wajid Khan‘s sudden demise came as a shock to everyone and his death was like losing a heart for brother Sajid Khan. He says that his brother Wajid continues to live in everyone’s hearts thanks to his art. Also Read - Legends Live Forever! Riddhima Kapoor Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan And Wajid Khan

Speaking to IANS, he said, “This time has been extremely hard for us. Wajid was one of the most generous and kind individuals. One thing we will always remember is his laugh; his attitude towards life and the art is what gave soul to the music we made. It’s like losing a piece of my heart but like I’ve said before, my brother is a legend and legends don’t die.” Also Read - Wajid Khan’s Family Thanks Doctors And Hospital Staff For Taking Care of Him in an Emotional Note

Earlier this month, Wajid Khan, of Bollywood composers Sajid-Wajid, died at the age of 42. Also Read - Sajid Khan’s Heart-Touching Final Tribute to Brother Wajid Khan: ‘People Will See You in Me’

Post his demise, he will be seen in the music reality show MX Player’s Times Of Music, creating music with his brother. They recreate the popular song ‘Akele hain toh kya gham hai’, which Anand-Milind composed for “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” in the show.

The duo shot to fame with the Salman Khan blockbuster “Dabangg” in 2010, and there has been no looking back. Among numerous hits they composed were “Tere mast mast do nain” and “Hud hud Dabangg” (“Dabangg”), “Do you wanna partner” and “Soni de nakhre” (“Partner”), “Mujhse shaadi karogi” and “Laal dupatta” (“Mujhse Shaadi Karogi”), “Mashallah” (Ek Tha Tiger”), “Chinta ta chita” (“Rowdy Rathore”), “Fevicol se” (“Dabangg 2”) and “Raat bhar” (“Heropanti”). As a singer, Wajid recorded many hit songs, including “Do you wanna partner” and “Soni de nakhre” (“Partner”), “Hud hud Dabangg” (“Dabangg”), “Chinta ta chita” (“Rowdy Rathore”), “Tujhe Aksa Beach” (“God Tussi Great Ho”) and “Jalwa” (“Wanted”).